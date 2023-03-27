Thailand Biennale 2023 ‘opens the world' of art and traditions in Chiang Rai

The first edition of the biennale was held in Krabi in 2018 followed by Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat in 2021.

By alternating locations, the spirit of the Thailand Biennale sparks creativity, highlights provincial cultures and revitalises local relics.

The latest biennale will kick off in December this year under the concept of “The Open World” and run until April 30, 2024. The aim is to promote Chiang Rai’s metamorphoses into a “world city of art”.

“Local art and culture will be combined with novel and creative ideas to improve tourism and product development, using art to boost community income and propel the province towards a creative economy,” Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said at a recent press conference.

The conference held at Chiang Rai’s iconic white temple, Wat Rong Khun, also included provincial governor Puttipong Sirimat and Culture Ministry officials.

Also present were festival artistic directors Rirkrit Tiravanija and Gridthiya Gaweewong, and co-curators Angkrit Ajchairyasophon and Manuporn Luengaram.

“Activities such as international art festivals increase the potential of tourist attractions, products, services and income,” the minister said, adding that the biennale is part of the government’s policy to promote Thailand’s “soft power”.