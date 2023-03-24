Railways to roll out special trains for tourists in April
Four train trips from Bangkok to Saraburi, Chachoengsao, Ayutthaya and Ratchaburi are available for tourists in April this year, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Friday.
SRT director of public relations Ekarat Sriarayanphong said the agency has kicked off four train trips under the historical concept in April to meet passengers' demand.
"Passengers will be able to take the Kiha 183 diesel-powered train ride to experience tourism along the routes," he said.
Ekarat said these train trips were a cooperative venture between the SRT, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and related agencies to stimulate domestic tourism and generate income for locals.
He added that the SRT is planning train trips to many provinces every Saturday and Sunday to meet the needs of tourists.
"SRT will kick off train trips under the concept ‘Adventure on the river’ in May, and ‘Save the world’ in June," he added.
Four train trips in April are as follow:
- April 1-2: a train trip from Bangkok to Saraburi to follow the history of World War II
- April 8-9: a train trip from Bangkok to Chachoengsao to follow the history of Paew Riw City (Chachoengsao's old name)
- April 22-23: a train trip from Bangkok to Ayutthaya to follow the history of Thailand's old capital city
- April 29-30: a train trip from Bangkok to Ratchburi to visit art and culture there
Tickets are priced at 1,499 baht per person. Only 200 people, chosen on a first come, first-served basis, will be able to take the trip.
Tickets are now available at all SRT train stations, including the online channel www.dticket.railway.co.th.
For more information, contact the SRT hotline 1690 or visit its Facebook page facebook.com/pr.railway.