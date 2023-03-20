Hua Lamphong lights up to celebrate 126th birthday of railway in Thailand
A spectacular light show is transforming Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong Station to celebrate the 126th birthday of the railway in Thailand.
The week-long light show kicked off on Saturday as part of an event called "Unfolding Bangkok", initiated by the Creative Economy Agency to promote tourism at attractions across the capital until September.
Hua Lamphong Station is being splashed with colour to celebrate its 106-year history as the national rail hub, which ended in January when 52 long-distance trains were moved to the new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bang Sue district.
The State Railway of Thailand marks its 126th anniversary on March 26 – the date when King Rama V opened Thailand's first railway from Bangkok to Ayutthaya in 1896. The country’s first line stretched 71 kilometres. The national network now boasts almost 4,500km of track, not including mass transit routes in Bangkok.