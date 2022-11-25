Long-distance trains switch from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong to Bang Sue in Jan

Fifty-two trains will switch over to the new 15-billion-baht national rail hub in mid-January, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) decided on Thursday.

Only eastbound trains will continue to use Hua Lamphong after that date, said a source familiar with the matter.

Bang Sue Grand Station (aka Krungthep Aphiwat Central Station) opened in November last year and began serving passengers on the SRT’s two urban Red Lines.

SRT had planned to move all 66 long-distance trains, apart from eastbound services, to Bang Sue but the plan was delayed due to the Covid-19 situation. Fifty-two of the 66 routes have now reopened – 14 to the North, 20 to the South, and 18 to the Northeast.

The SRT will advertise the change of terminal station in December, so that passengers reserving tickets can plan their travel accordingly.

Meanwhile, urban trains, ordinary trains and trains on tourism routes are still operating from Hua Lamphong station as usual.

From mid-January, trains bound for the North and Northeast will use the elevated railway from Bang Sue Grand Station to Rangsit station. They will no longer stop at five stations, namely Nikhom Rotfai, Thung Song Hong, Bang Khen, Laksi, and Kan Kheha. Don Muang Station will instead serve as the stop between Bang Sue and Rangsit stations.