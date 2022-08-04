SRT slams brakes on train services to Sungai Kolok and in Narathiwat

One of the bullets hit the windshield of the train engine and narrowly missed the head of the driver, Phimarn Mitsuwan.

Phimarn and the onboard mechanic, Himkum Yusoh, were not injured in the ambush that occurred between the Ba Loh and Ruesoh stations.

An SRT official, Prachaniwat Buasri, said the fact that insurgents fired at the engine showed they intended to harm the driver.