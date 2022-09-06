SRT ready to send 1 donated Japanese train off on short trips from Oct

Nirut said SRT spent 42.5 million baht bringing the trains to Thailand and will spend about 200,000 baht each on renovation. However, he said renovating a used train is 400-times cheaper than buying a new one, which can up to 100 million baht.

He added that SRT has successfully conducted test runs with the train on the Makkasan-Chachoengsao route and learned it can comfortably achieve a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

He said 13 trains should be ready for short trips this year, adding that he is confident the locomotives will be in service for another 15 to 20 years.

In the second phase, the SRT will completely overhaul the trains by changing wheels, bearings, engines, electrical systems, brakes and air-conditioning so they can be used for long-haul services, Nirut said. The overhaul may take two years to complete, he added.