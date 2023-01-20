Krung Thep Aphiwat begins first full day as Thailand’s rail hub

The new 34-billion-baht Bangkok terminus in Chatuchak district is now the hub for all long-distance trains running to the North, Northeast and South of the country. Only 14 long-distance services to the East are still using Hua Lamphong.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s plan to switch Krung Thep Aphiwat Central was delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic after the new station became Bangkok’s main vaccination centre. However, it is now hosting all 14 long-distance services to the North, 20 to the South, and 18 to the Northeast.

Krung Thep Aphiwat opened as Bang Sue Grand Station in November 2021 and began serving passengers on the SRT’s two urban Red Lines. His Majesty King Rama X granted the new name in November last year.

SRT is still running 62 urban and tourism services from Hua Lamphong – 16 to the North, 22 to the East, six to the Northeast, four to the South, and 14 tourism trains.

The agency insists it has no intention to shut Hua Lamphong, an architectural landmark that has 107 years of history as Thailand’s central terminal. Instead, the Transport Ministry has announced plans to open it as a museum as part of redevelopment of the Hua Lamphong area.

SRT and Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) are providing free shuttle buses between the two stations to help facilitate commuters during the transition period. Buses leave every 30 minutes starting at 4.30am with the last service at 11pm.