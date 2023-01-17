Free shuttle buses to start linking Bangkok’s two main train stations from Thursday

The shuttle bus service, provided jointly by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), aims to make travel easier for train commuters after 52 long-distance trains will start terminating at the new station from Thursday.

Six low-slung NGV buses will run between the two stations daily with the first bus departing Krung Thep Aphiwat at 4.30am and the last bus at 11pm.

However, on Thursday, the first bus will leave at noon and then every 30 minutes after that, BMTA director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said on Tuesday.

Kittikan said BMTA will dispatch additional staff at both stations to introduce the service to commuters and help those who are not aware of the change. The authority will also publish details of the shuttle bus route on its public buses to boost awareness.

The Bang Sue Grand Station opened in November 2021 and began serving passengers on the SRT’s two urban Red Lines. The station was granted the new name, Krung Thep Aphiwat, by King Rama X in November last year.

SRT initially planned to move all 66 long-haul trains, except the east-bound ones, from Hua Lamphong to Bang Sue but the plan was delayed due to the pandemic. Of the 66 routes, 52 are now running – 14 to the North, 20 to the South and 18 to the Northeast.