Hua Lamphong or Bang Sue Grand Station? Public asked which they prefer

The public survey is open until October 28 at the website. It aims to collect opinions from passengers of both long (commercial) and short (social) trains to use in policymaking designed to aid convenience for travellers including commuters.

The survey asks respondents whether they agree that Bang Sue Grand Station – officially known as Krungthep Abhiwat Central Terminal – is appropriate as Thailand’s central rail hub.

They are also asked whether it was a good idea to switch the start point and terminus of commercial trains from Hua Lamphong to Bang Sue and whether the move had made travel more convenient.

It also asked whether short-distance trains should keep using Hua Lamphong Station in the first phase of transition to Bang Sue.