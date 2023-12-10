Biennale in Chiang Rai a great opportunity to promote Thai art and culture: PM
Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023 is a great opportunity to promote Thai art and culture internationally, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday.
He was speaking during the opening ceremony of Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023 which is being held until April 30 under the theme “The Open World”.
Srettha was accompanied by National Soft Power Strategy Committee deputy chairwoman Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit and Thailand’s famous National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat.
Srettha said the aspirations of the third edition biennale were in line with the government's policy to strengthen the country’s economic competitiveness in a sustainable manner.
"We believe that the biennale would help inspire Thai artists to show off Thai art and culture and drive the country towards a creative economy," he said.
The PM added that this biennale also demonstrated how to use art and culture as soft power to create jobs and generate revenue in Chiang Rai and its nearby provinces.
Srettha thanked the concerned government and private agencies, as well as local artists and residents for their efforts to promote the biennale.
The first edition of Thailand Biennale was held in Krabi in 2018, and the second in Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat, in 2021.
The concept of this year's biennale is inspired by a Buddha statue enshrined in Chiang Rai’s ancient Wat Pa Sak temple.
The posture represents wisdom and awakening as the Buddha descends from heaven to perform the miracle of revelation by opening the three worlds of heaven, hell and humanity.
Apart from artworks presented by 60 artists from 21 countries, the biennale also features music and performances, as well as visits to artists' residences or studios in the province.
The event aims to stimulate the grassroots economy, enhance Thailand's culture industry, develop Thai art and culture ecosystem, and promote them internationally.