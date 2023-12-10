Biennale in Chiang Rai a great opportunity to promote Thai art and culture: PM

Srettha said the aspirations of the third edition biennale were in line with the government's policy to strengthen the country’s economic competitiveness in a sustainable manner.

"We believe that the biennale would help inspire Thai artists to show off Thai art and culture and drive the country towards a creative economy," he said.

The PM added that this biennale also demonstrated how to use art and culture as soft power to create jobs and generate revenue in Chiang Rai and its nearby provinces.

Srettha thanked the concerned government and private agencies, as well as local artists and residents for their efforts to promote the biennale.