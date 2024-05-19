  EC said ready to accept applications for Senate poll candidates

The Election Commission Office secretary general is confident that the first day of nationwide candidacy registration for Senate elections on Monday would be done smoothly, as the EC Office has made full preparations for it.

EC Office secretary general Sawang Boonmee was speaking to reporters after he visited the Khan Na Yao and Bang Kapi district offices in Bangkok to observe the preparations for Senate poll candidacy registration.

Candidacy registration for the Senate poll is being held nationwide from Monday to Friday this week.