Kasetsart University scientists call off test of 10-year-old rice

Kasetsart University scientists announced Sunday that they would call off their laboratory test of samples of rice from the government’s 10-year-old stocks for fear that the issue would become politicised.

Weerachai Phutdhawong, a lecturer in Kasetsart’s Faculty of Organic Chemistry, said the controversy over the 10-year-old rice was escalating into a political issue.

“My laboratory team was advised by senior persons from several sides [to cancel the test],” Weerachai said in a Facebook post.

“My team also did not want to see the political issue escalate, so we would like to call off the test of this bag of sampled rice.”