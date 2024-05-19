PTT outlines plans for divestments in Cayman Islands

Taxes have been paid in Thailand and in the countries where investments were made, and no further companies have been established in the Cayman Islands, it said.

The PTT Group says it has a policy not to establish any additional companies in the Cayman Islands. Additionally, the group is currently studying the possibility of closing and withdrawing its investments from the Cayman Islands in the future.

The PTT Group has previously affirmed that it conducts its business under the principles of good corporate governance. As a state-owned enterprise listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), PTT ensures transparency by disclosing information to allow the public to verify the facts regarding the establishment of companies in the Cayman Islands, it says.

