Govt says FY2026 central contingency budget has 30bn baht left as FY2027 budget process awaits new cabinet

Paradon Prissanananthakul, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, provided an update on preparations for the FY2027 annual budget bill, saying he has held initial discussions with Anan Kaewkamnerd, director of the Budget Bureau. He said that once a new government is formed, it is expected to proceed with drafting the FY2027 budget in line with the planned timetable.

As for reviewing the overall budget framework—set at 3.78 trillion baht—and the projects submitted by government agencies, Paradon said the incoming government will need to review them as part of the process. However, he expects there will be no major changes in detail, in order to keep to the existing budget calendar, under which the FY2027 Budget Act is expected to come into force by December this year.

Asked about the remaining balance in the FY2026 central budget under the contingency reserve for emergencies and urgent necessity, Paradon said around 30 billion baht remains. The government must manage the use of this budget until the FY2027 Budget Act is enacted.

Meanwhile, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the process of accelerating the FY2027 budget bill still depends on the Election Commission (EC) certifying the election results. He added that one advantage of the outgoing government is continuity of work.

He said he has also held discussions with the Budget Bureau, noting that preparations for drafting the FY2027 budget bill had already been made in advance. The government will do everything possible to prevent delays in the budget’s enactment.