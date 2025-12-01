Anutin orders agencies to craft fiscal 2027 budget to tackle four major threats

Budget to address widening economic and social pressures

Anutin reminded agency chiefs that Thailand faces a widening “grey society”, persistent income inequality, and recurring natural disasters. The budget must therefore include funds for relief, compensation, and long-term resilience.

He also stressed the need to modernise the bureaucracy and accelerate the adoption of digital government services.

“The 2027 fiscal budget must meet all priorities, striking a balance between economic development, social welfare, and strict fiscal discipline,” Anutin said.

He added that the budget must reflect ongoing border tensions with Cambodia, ensuring full support for the military and security agencies in protecting Thailand’s territory and national interests.

Fiscal 2027 remains a deficit budget

The fiscal 2027 budget will remain in deficit, although the Cabinet has endorsed a medium-term plan to gradually reduce the deficit by 2029. Anutin said the tentative budget ceiling for fiscal 2027 is 3.78 trillion baht.

He urged agencies to limit fixed expenses, which reduce funding for investment, and instead increase investment spending for long-term infrastructure with strong value-for-money outcomes.

In addition to addressing the four national threats, the budget must also respond to five key policy domains — the economy, security, social development, natural disaster and environmental management, and public administration and legal reform.

Policy directions that must guide the fiscal 2027 budget

Economic measures and long-term reforms

Anutin said the government is implementing short-term stimulus while laying long-term economic foundations, following the direction of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Recent measures — including topping up state welfare cards, the Khon La Khrueng Plus co-payment scheme, the “Travel for Refund” campaign, and accelerating budget disbursement — have injected over 100 billion baht into the economy. These efforts are complemented by debt-relief measures, expanded credit access, and liquidity support for SMEs.

Agriculture and tourism as national engines

The government will stabilise farm-gate prices and upgrade farmers into “modern farmers” who meet environmental standards and global market criteria.

Tourism will be used as a “key engine” of national income, with provinces encouraged to promote their unique culture and identity under the “frontier tourist cities” concept to spread tourism benefits nationwide.

Foreign affairs: navigating geopolitical risks

Anutin said the government is accelerating negotiations to counter trade-war impacts and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Thailand will push to join the OECD by 2030 to strengthen investor confidence and global cooperation.

National security: focus on border tensions

Addressing neighbouring-country disputes, Anutin mentioned Cambodia directly. He said Thailand will use peaceful means while firmly upholding sovereignty and supporting the armed forces and security agencies to protect national interests.

Social issues: crime, scams, and narcotics

The government has made the fight against scammers, cybercrime, illegal gambling, narcotics, and exploitation networks a top national priority. Anutin pledged transparency, the rule of law, and zero tolerance for vested interests.

Natural disaster response and environmental resilience

Thailand is facing increasingly severe climate-related disasters, especially major floods such as the recent crisis in Hat Yai. Anutin ordered agencies to streamline procedures so assistance reaches people quickly. He urged ministries to hold seminars and workshops in affected provinces to stimulate local economies.

Climate action: Net Zero 2050

The government aims for Thailand to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, reducing agricultural burning, promoting solar and renewable energy, and establishing an internationally-standard carbon-credit trading market.

“Even if many of us here are no longer working by 2050, we must start now for the sake of our children and grandchildren,” Anutin said.

Digital government and legal reform

The government aims to build a fully digital public administration with faster, more transparent services and expanded open data. A regulation guillotine will eliminate outdated rules and barriers affecting citizens and businesses.

Human capital: building ‘quality Thai people’

Anutin said the nation’s most important foundation is developing quality Thai people. The government will drive lifelong learning, enabling upskilling and reskilling for every age group and reducing disparities in educational access and school standards.

Healthcare: strengthening services and prevention

Anutin reaffirmed Thailand’s international praise for universal healthcare but said service quality and primary care efficiency must improve. Proactive health services, better NCD prevention, and investment in health promotion — “not a wasteful expense” — are essential to reduce future medical costs.

Infrastructure: transport, energy, and digital systems

The government will boost investment in air, rail, road, and water transport, renewable-energy infrastructure, energy-efficiency systems, and high-quality digital infrastructure to raise economic competitiveness and living standards nationwide.

Off-budget financing encouraged

Anutin also urged agencies to consider off-budget financing — including PPP loans and the Thailand Future Fund — to support pro-growth budget initiatives.

