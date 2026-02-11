Thailand Can Capture Major Growth Gains by Scaling Up Green Manufacturing, World Bank Says

Advanced green manufacturing in EVs, solar panels, and energy-efficient appliances offers Thailand a pathway to unlock new growth engines and overcome structural constraints.

Thailand has significant untapped potential to develop advanced green manufacturing as a new engine of growth, with electric vehicles, solar photovoltaic components, and energy-efficient cooling technologies offering opportunities to raise GDP by an additional 2.9 percent by 2035, according to the World Bank's latest Thailand Economic Monitor released on Wednesday.

The report, titled "Advanced Green Manufacturing for Growth," examines how Thailand can reposition its well-established manufacturing base toward higher value-added green products, leveraging existing strengths in automotive, electronics, and electrical appliances to capture expanding global markets.

"Thailand could build on its existing strengths to reposition toward more advanced and green manufacturing and develop these as industries of the future and new engines of growth," said World Bank senior economist Kiatipong Ariyapruchya and lead author of the report.

Strong Foundation for Green Transition

Green products already account for close to 10 percent of Thailand's total exports, valued at approximately USD 10 billion in 2024. The country ranks as the world's third-largest exporter of energy-efficient air conditioners with around 10 percent of global market share and is rapidly expanding solar PV manufacturing.

Thailand's Green Complexity Index of 0.7 remains well below its Green Complexity Potential of 1.4, suggesting strong latent capabilities to expand into more complex green value chains.

