IEAT Secures US$100m World Bank Funding to Drive ‘Green Industrial’ Revolution

Pilot schemes at Map Ta Phut and Laem Chabang aim to slash 2.33m tonnes of CO2 while shielding Thai exporters from the EU’s looming CBAM carbon taxes.

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has secured an initial US$100 million (approximately 3,400 million baht) loan from the World Bank to transform the nation’s industrial heartlands into low-carbon hubs.

The funding marks the first phase of a broader US$200 million initiative designed to decarbonise heavy industry and establish Thailand as a leader in the global carbon credit market.

IEAT governor Sumet Tangprasert confirmed that the "Low Carbon City and Carbon Market Development" project is now in full swing.

The programme involves a high-level integration of the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Climate Change and Environment, EXIM Thailand, and the World Bank to overhaul national green infrastructure.

The Map Ta Phut and Laem Chabang industrial estates have been selected as the primary pilot sites.

Extensive World Bank research identifies these zones as having the highest potential for significant greenhouse gas reductions, capable of generating premium-grade carbon credits for international trade.

