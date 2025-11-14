IEAT tightens water checks at 3 Ayutthaya estates, says levels normal

As floodwaters from the North move into the central region, authorities and industrial operators are intensifying surveillance, particularly at high-risk industrial estates, amid concerns of a repeat of the 2011 inundation that disrupted production and labour mobility.

To reassure investors and operators, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has activated full-scale flood-prevention measures across all industrial estates, maintaining round-the-clock monitoring.

IEAT governor Sumet Tangprasert said Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana had instructed the authority to strictly enforce flood-control measures nationwide due to ongoing heavy rainfall, especially at major estates in Ayutthaya where northern runoff is being closely watched.