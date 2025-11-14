IEAT tightens water checks at 3 Ayutthaya estates, says levels normal

As floodwaters from the North move into the central region, authorities and industrial operators are intensifying surveillance, particularly at high-risk industrial estates, amid concerns of a repeat of the 2011 inundation that disrupted production and labour mobility.
To reassure investors and operators, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has activated full-scale flood-prevention measures across all industrial estates, maintaining round-the-clock monitoring.
IEAT governor Sumet Tangprasert said Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana had instructed the authority to strictly enforce flood-control measures nationwide due to ongoing heavy rainfall, especially at major estates in Ayutthaya where northern runoff is being closely watched.
As of November 13, water levels around the three estates under close surveillance were confirmed to be normal and at “Alert Level 1”:
These estates are under intensified watch and have implemented proactive measures, including:
Sumet emphasised that all three estates — Bang Pa-in, Ban Wha and Nakhon Luang — are now fully protected by permanent flood-prevention embankments and strengthened emergency response systems. This includes increased pumping capacity, local-agency coordination and real-time situation updates for operators.
Following the 2011 mega-flood, the estates invested heavily in floodwalls rising up to 4 metres above ground level, giving IEAT confidence that water will not breach industrial areas even under severe conditions.
IEAT is also monitoring potential disruptions to workers' commutes, noting that some residential areas and local roads in Ayutthaya may face temporary flooding. The authority is working with operators and local agencies to introduce necessary arrangements to minimise the impact on labour mobility.
While this year’s flooding has raised public concern about the safety of industrial zones in Ayutthaya, current data shows water levels remain well below critical thresholds. IEAT said it will maintain strict, 24-hour vigilance until the situation fully stabilises.