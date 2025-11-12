Hydrogen’s role in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries

One of hydrogen’s key challenges today is its higher cost compared to fossil fuels. Therefore, early adoption should focus on industries that require hydrogen in production processes or where there are no viable alternatives—commonly referred to as "hard-to-abate sectors."

What Are Hard-to-Abate Sectors?

These are industries that find it is difficult to reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions due to factors such as:

The need for high-temperature heat in production

CO₂ emissions that are an inherent part of the industrial process, where electricity can't efficiently replace fossil fuels.

These sectors are the primary targets for low-carbon hydrogen deployment.