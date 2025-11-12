Hydrogen’s role in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries

One of hydrogen’s key challenges today is its higher cost compared to fossil fuels. Therefore, early adoption should focus on industries that require hydrogen in production processes or where there are no viable alternatives—commonly referred to as "hard-to-abate sectors."
What Are Hard-to-Abate Sectors?
These are industries that find it is difficult to reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions due to factors such as:
These sectors are the primary targets for low-carbon hydrogen deployment.
Hydrogen in the Transportation Sector
The global automotive industry is shifting from fossil fuels to clean energy. Electric vehicles (EVs) are a major solution to reduce emissions and are generally classified into two types:
Limitations of BEVs for Long-Distance Transport:
FCEVs Address These Challenges:
The Future of FCEV Transportation
It is expected that FCEVs will become more cost-effective than BEVs in the future. Hydrogen will play a key role in enabling more environmentally friendly transportation. Advances in fuel cell technology and hydrogen refueling infrastructure will be crucial to shaping a sustainable electric vehicle industry.
Hydrogen as an Energy Storage System
Energy Storage Systems (ESS) store energy from various sources, especially renewables like solar, wind, and hydropower, to be used when supply doesn’t meet demand.
ESS enhances energy stability by storing excess energy produced during low-demand periods. Stored energy can be in various forms—chemical, electrical, or mechanical—depending on the technology. When energy is needed, the stored energy is converted back into electricity for distribution and use.
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are suitable for:
Hydrogen Energy Storage Systems (HESS) are suitable for:
Hydrogen Safety
Hydrogen (H₂) is a lightweight gas—eight times lighter than natural gas. It is colorless, odorless, and although it is flammable, it is safer than many assume. In case of leaks, hydrogen disperses quickly upward and does not accumulate in low-lying areas, reducing explosion risks in confined spaces.
Thanks to these safe and eco-friendly properties, hydrogen is widely used as a clean energy carrier in:
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are especially designed with safety standards comparable to: