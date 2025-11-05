EGAT showcases sustainable energy transition with event in Nakhon Ratchasima

Secret beneath the earth: Thailand’s first natural battery

The EV convoy arrived at the Lamtakong Jolabha Vadhana Power Plant around noon after a two-and-a-half-hour journey, where EGAT officials briefed participants on safety measures and important precautions before entering the facility.

Hidden more than 350 metres underground, this is not an ordinary hydropower plant. It is Thailand’s first pumped-storage hydropower plant — often described as a “natural battery”, or a large-scale energy storage system with a generating capacity of 1,000 megawatts. It is also the most cost-efficient energy storage facility compared with other systems.

The Lamtakong Jolabha Vadhana Power Plant operates with both intelligence and flexibility. During periods of low electricity demand, water is pumped from the Lam Takong Reservoir to an upper reservoir located on Khao Yai Thiang Mountain.

When demand rises, the stored water is released downhill to generate electricity, which is then fed into the national grid.

This vast “natural battery” can generate electricity indefinitely without affecting local water usage. Its operation reduces the intermittency of renewable energy sources, ensuring greater stability and reliability for the national power system.

Hence, energy storage plays a vital role in managing renewable energy with greater stability — a key step towards Thailand’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

Learning hub for clean energy: EGAT Learning Centre - Lam Takong

From the Lamtakong Jolabha Vadhana Power Plant, the EV convoy took just 15 minutes to reach the EGAT Learning Centre - Lam Takong, at around 1.50pm, where EGAT’s welcoming robot greeted participants upon arrival.

Learning about energy may sound complex, but this centre has been designed to open the door to the world of renewable energy in a way that is engaging, easy to understand, and enjoyable for all ages — from students and university learners to the general public.

Participants joined activities across five interactive learning stations, each explaining the story of electricity generation from various sources — both fossil fuels and renewables — as well as exploring modern technologies and innovations.

The centre also serves as a key learning space for understanding “energy balance”, one of EGAT’s core missions in managing the energy mix to ensure national energy security while promoting sustainable social and environmental development.

In addition, the learning centre itself is a model of clean-energy use, powered by renewable electricity generated on-site. EGAT’s goal in advancing clean energy is to develop stable, future-ready energy sources that support Thailand’s energy transition, while inspiring society to adopt a more sustainable and environmentally conscious mindset.

Green power atop the mountain: blending natural beauty with advanced innovation

The EV convoy reached the wind turbines on Khao Yai Thiang Mountain at around 3.15pm, after a seven-minute drive, where participants joined a cycling activity and stopped to enjoy several scenic highlights.

At the summit of Khao Yai Thiang, visitors encounter one of the main highlights of the journey — the upper reservoir, which forms the heart of Thailand’s first pumped-storage hydropower system.

This state-of-the-art facility can hold up to 9.9 million cubic metres of water, strengthening the country’s power-generation system while also serving as a popular destination for tourists and nature lovers.

From the mountaintop, visitors can take in panoramic 360-degree views of the Lam Takong Dam below. The area has become a favourite check-in spot, where visitors capture the stunning view of the vast upper reservoir set against the backdrop of towering wind turbines — a perfect reflection of how modern technology and nature can coexist in harmony.

The site is open to the public daily from 6am to 6pm.

Also located on the mountain is EGAT’s Lam Takong wind turbine farm, which generates electricity from wind power. What makes it particularly special is the Wind-Hydrogen Hybrid System, an energy-storage technology that converts excess wind power into hydrogen gas, which is then used with fuel cells to produce electricity when needed.

This innovation helps address the intermittency of wind energy, ensuring a more stable and continuous supply of renewable electricity.

A green journey ends with music and inspiration

After a long journey through three of EGAT’s clean energy facilities, the EV convoy arrived at the Khaoyai Lam Takong Hotel at around 5.02pm, after a 36-minute drive. Participants enjoyed a dinner reception accompanied by live music from the band Slowtime and singer Chanakan “Atom” Rattana-udom, along with games and prize giveaways.

The event offered participants an opportunity to experience the joy of green travel, combining fun with education. Throughout the journey, they gained knowledge, inspiration, and memorable experiences, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the importance of sustainable energy.