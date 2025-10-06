EGAT unveils green energy plan to boost Thailand’s competitiveness

Warit Rattanachuen, Assistant Governor of Research, Innovation and Business Development at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), outlined the organisation's role in supporting Thailand's shift towards sustainable energy and enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage.

He made the remarks during the special talk, "EGAT Way to Energy Future", at the event "A Call for Adaptation: Sustainability in Trade & Industry, organised by Krungthep Turakij and Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025) on Friday (October 3).

Warit highlighted that sustainable development, aimed at mitigating climate change, has become a key competitive and trade measure globally. EGAT is playing an essential role in enhancing Thailand's competitiveness through innovation and green energy solutions.

He elaborated that many RE100 companies are increasingly looking to invest in Thailand, given its focus on green energy.

"When we talk about the primary source of carbon dioxide emissions, it's often energy production and transportation," he said. However, he added, the good news is that electricity generation has alternatives that are free from carbon emissions, which can help prevent worsening climate change.