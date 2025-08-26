EGAT’s LandMoS landslide warning system set for nationwide installation at dams

From challenge to innovation: LandMoS

To address these shortcomings, EGAT partnered with Chiang Mai University in 2021 to develop a more affordable but accurate and fully automated monitoring system called Landslide Monitoring System (LandMoS).

Tests conducted at the Mae Moh mine showed the system performed effectively, helping to mitigate losses in at least two subsequent landslide incidents in 2021 and 2023. In both cases, timely alerts enabled surrounding communities and mine workers to take preventive action, preventing harm to residents and disruption to power generation.

The system cut direct damages by more than 52 million baht and reduced conveyor downtime from 96 days after the 2018 landslide to just 15 days in the 2023 event, despite both incidents being of similar scale.