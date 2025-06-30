EGAT and Bhutan expand cooperation on clean energy, moving toward regional security and sustainability

Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, Governor of EGAT, stated that EGAT and Bhutan are committed to strengthening energy cooperation of over 20 years, with a shared goal of achieving energy security and sustainability. The Joint Working Committee (JWC), formed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EGAT and BPC, outlined plans for knowledge and experience sharing. Key areas of cooperation include the construction and maintenance of transmission system and high-voltage substations, as well as advancing energy transition which covers EV charging infrastructure and renewable energy technologies, key components for energy system development in the region. The collaboration also aims to explore new business opportunities with EGAT Group, including EV charging station investment and hydropower plant development.





Additionally, EGAT and DGPC signed the fifth extension of the MOU on hydropower to share knowledge and experience on hydropower, Bhutan’s primary energy resource. The cooperation includes capacity-building through training programs and personnel exchange to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen long-term energy security for both countries.