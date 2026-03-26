Commerce Ministry says fuel pricing beyond its authority

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has clarified that the Ministry of Commerce has no authority to set or announce fuel prices, amid criticism over the across-the-board 6-baht-per-litre increase in all fuel types that took effect on Thursday, including old fuel stocks.

She said fuel pricing falls under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, not the Commerce Ministry.

No legal power over fuel prices

Suphajee said that under the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999, the Ministry of Commerce is responsible for overseeing consumer goods, essential items and services, but fuel is not covered by its pricing powers because it is governed by separate legislation under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy.