Flash floods hit Phetchabun after heavy overnight rain

District chief orders urgent response

After the flooding was reported, the Mueang Phetchabun district chief ordered kamnans, village heads and local administrative organisations in affected areas to inspect damage immediately.

Initial reports found that several homes had been flooded, while agricultural property had also been damaged.

Officials are now surveying the number of affected households in detail so that relief bags and compensation can be arranged under official procedures.

Authorities have also assigned teams to monitor water levels closely in case further rain triggers another surge of water.

DDPM warns three districts

At 2.39pm, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issued a heavy-rain warning for Mueang Phetchabun, Lom Sak and Wang Pong districts.

The DDPM said rainfall was expected to exceed 35 millimetres, with more rain likely to continue.

Residents were warned to watch for flooding, overflowing waterways and mudslides, particularly in communities along canals and rivers, low-lying areas, foothill slopes and farmland.

High-risk areas named

In Mueang Phetchabun district, the warning covered Pa Lao, Ban Tok, Wang Chomphu, Huai Yai, Nai Mueang and Chon Phrai subdistricts.

In Lom Sak district, the warning covered Pak Chong, Ban Rai and Lan Ba subdistricts.

In Wang Pong district, the warning covered Sap Poep subdistrict.

Residents in these areas were advised to move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, secure valuables and important documents, beware of electric shocks and take care of vulnerable groups.

Cell Broadcast alerts sent

The DDPM said it had worked with mobile network operators AIS, True and NT to send Cell Broadcast alerts to residents in Mueang Phetchabun, Lom Sak and Wang Pong districts.

Authorities urged people in at-risk areas, especially those living along waterways and foothill plains, to monitor official warnings closely as the early rainy season often brings unstable weather.

People needing help can contact the DDPM through its Line account, “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ 1784”, by adding Line ID @1784DDPM, or call the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.