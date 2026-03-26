FTI warns 6-baht diesel hike will hit Thai industry across board

The latest energy price shock is beginning to feed through to the real economy, with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) warning of a chain reaction after diesel prices were raised by THB6 per litre in a single move to THB38.94 per litre, the largest one-off increase on record, and by more than 25% within a single week.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said the increase stemmed from a resolution by the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee to reduce energy price subsidies and shift policy towards “targeted subsidies” to ease the burden on the Oil Fuel Fund, which is carrying a deficit of more than THB28 billion, by adjusting prices for all fuel types.

Price restructuring to reflect costs, curb cross-border smuggling

The latest price increase also aims to bring Thai fuel prices more in line with those in the region.

Previously, Thai diesel prices had been significantly lower than those in neighbouring countries, particularly Malaysia, creating incentives for cross-border fuel smuggling.

The FTI believes the price adjustment will help reduce those incentives, but at the cost of inevitably higher domestic economic costs.

Transport costs jump 25%, pushing up prices across the system