IVF Unveils JUMP+ Plan to Build Global Fertility Platform

In a significant move, Inspire IVF recently expanded its market presence into Dubai, a crucial step in connecting patients from across the globe. The company secured approval from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to establish a service center within the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), a strategic global economic zone. This expansion utilizes an asset-light business model, minimizing fixed asset investment while accelerating market entry. Dubai is poised to serve as a Strategic Global Hub, linking high-purchasing-power patients from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, who will then be referred for specialized treatment in Thailand. This alignment will be a key mechanism for attracting foreign currency and boosting revenue from medical tourism within the Thai economy.

Ms. Kasinee further elaborated on the company's innovation drive, stating, "Inspire IVF has implemented AI-Assisted Embryo Selection technology to increase embryo selection accuracy and enhance pregnancy chances. Utilizing AI for analysis not only optimizes medical efficiency but also reduces the number of treatment cycles for patients. Additionally, the Telemedicine IVF platform empowers patients to plan their treatment seamlessly from their home country, while the company is also exploring the potential application of intelligent service robot (Service Robot) technologies to further enhance the patient experience and improve operational efficiency in the future."

Furthermore, the company has strategically laid the groundwork for growth through its X-PANSE Framework, comprising four main pillars: X-Tech, focusing on advanced AI innovation; X-Health, expanding care to holistic health and preventive medicine; X-Tourism, developing a seamless ecosystem to support medical tourism; and X-Capital, aiming to build strategic partnerships and drive mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The goal of this strategy is to transition the revenue structure from per-case services to generating stable and sustainable revenue from a robust and interconnected business ecosystem.

Regarding financial strength, Inspire IVF targets an average revenue growth of no less than 20% per year during 2027–2028, with an expected net profit margin of 20%. Aggressive investment in technology and platform systems will enable the company to rapidly expand its business through a Scalable Platform Model. This approach will lead to improved profit margins by reducing the cost per treatment cycle and increasing service utilization, without requiring extensive physical branch expansion. This scalable model is crucial for driving the company's long-term, stable value growth.

"Inspire IVF also places significant importance on sustainable growth under ESG principles. Our plans include increasing the proportion of independent directors to 50% and a commitment to becoming a member of the Private Sector Collective Action Coalition Against Corruption (CAC) for operational transparency. We are also elevating our cybersecurity systems and personal data protection to the highest possible standards. Ultimately, we firmly believe that the future of IVF extends beyond mere medical treatment; it is about 'designing lives' and creating new possibilities for families worldwide, sustainably and ethically," Ms. Kasinee concluded.

Further information on project details can be found at: https://www.set.or.th/th/market/product/stock/quote/IVF/company-profile/jump-plus