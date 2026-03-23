Indonesia moves towards all-electric transport in bid to curb imports

Speaking in a session with journalists and economists at his residence in Hambalang, West Java, Prabowo said the transition would cover not only cars and motorcycles, but also buses, trucks and heavy-duty vehicles such as tractors.

“I want everything to be electric,” he said in a YouTube broadcast on Thursday, warning that reliance on internal combustion engines would keep the country dependent on imported fuel.

Indonesia has become a net importer of crude oil and fuel since the early 2000s, as output declined while demand rose, leaving Southeast Asia’s largest economy vulnerable to global price shocks.

Nearly half of daily fuel demand is met through imports as consumption climbed to 232,417 kiloliters per day in 2025, according to Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry data.