Government says easing rules for eight foreign business sectors is not deregulation

Rachada Dhnadirek, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, on Wednesday clarified reports claiming that the government is allowing foreigners to operate businesses without seeking permission, saying the claim was a misunderstanding of the substance of draft subordinate legislation under the Foreign Business Act 1999.

Rachada said the draft law was not intended to open the door for foreigners to run businesses without supervision. Instead, it updates certain business categories, most of which involve advanced technology or sectors already governed by specific laws and strictly supervised by state agencies.

The aim, she said, is to reduce duplication in approval procedures, make business operations more convenient and bring regulations in line with the modern economic context.

“The government confirms that all economic measures must go hand in hand with protecting the country’s interests, Thai entrepreneurs and economic security. This regulatory update is about improving supervisory efficiency, not liberalising without control as misunderstood,” Rachada said.