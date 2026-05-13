Royal Ploughing Ceremony predicts low water, stronger trade

Vinaroj serves as Lord of the Ploughing Ceremony

This year’s auspicious time for ploughing and sowing was set between 8.09am and 8.39am. Vinaroj Supsongsuk, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, served as the Lord of the Ploughing Ceremony for 2026.

He was accompanied by the gold-basket and silver-basket bearers, as well as officials carrying the ceremonial regalia.

The royal oxen for this year’s ceremony were Phra Kho Phor and Phra Kho Phiang. Phra Kho Phor is 165 centimetres tall, 226 centimetres long, has a chest girth of 210 centimetres and is 14 years old.

Meanwhile, Phra Kho Phiang is 169 centimetres tall, 239 centimetres long, has a chest girth of 213 centimetres and is also 14 years old.

The reserve oxen were Phra Kho Phoem and Phra Kho Phun. Both the primary and reserve oxen are white Lamphun cattle.

The Rice Department prepared the royally bestowed rice seeds and plant varieties for this year’s ceremony after seeking royal permission to use rice varieties grown in the experimental paddy field under the Royal Chitralada Project.

The seeds comprised five lowland rice varieties and two glutinous rice varieties, with a total weight of 5,147 kilogrammes. They were packed in plastic envelopes for distribution to members of the public, interested citizens and farmers nationwide as a source of blessing and auspiciousness for their agricultural work.

Cloth and oxen predictions point to mixed farming outlook

As part of the ploughing and sowing rite, traditional predictions are made about the country’s agricultural abundance.

The Lord of the Ploughing Ceremony made a solemn vow before selecting a ceremonial cloth, with each length carrying a different meaning. This year, he selected the six-khuep cloth, which was interpreted as a sign that water will be limited. Lowland rice fields are expected to produce good yields, while some upland fields may suffer damage and deliver incomplete harvests.

The sacred oxen were also offered seven types of food and drink for the traditional prediction. This year, the oxen ate beans, which was interpreted as a sign that food and crops will be abundant. They also consumed water and grass, pointing to reasonably sufficient water and an abundance of grains, fruit, food and meat.

The oxen also drank liquor, which was interpreted as a sign that transport will become more convenient, foreign trade will improve and the economy will prosper.

Farmers’ Day honours Thailand’s agricultural sector

Since 1966, the Cabinet has designated the day of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony as Farmers’ Day, recognising the importance of agriculture and encouraging farmers to value their profession.

The ceremony has since been held alongside Farmers’ Day activities, with the aim of bringing auspiciousness to the agricultural sector and supporting the country’s wider economy.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives also selected outstanding farmers, farmers’ institutions, national outstanding cooperatives and agricultural philosophers for 2026.

Apai Suttisang, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, called the recipients forward to receive plaques of honour in their respective categories.