Princess Sirivannavari serves as patron of royal Thai dress exhibition in Paris

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya serves as patron of La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity, a major exhibition on royal Thai dress now being held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

The exhibition runs from May 13 to November 1, 2026, and is organised through cooperation between the Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand, or SACIT, the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

It is being held to mark two important milestones in Thai-French relations: the 340th anniversary of relations between Thailand and France and the 170th anniversary of the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The exhibition brings together more than 200 pieces, including royal gowns, dresses, personal items and jewellery. It features works designed by French couturier Pierre Balmain in collaboration with the renowned embroidery house Lesage, as well as creations by Thai designers.