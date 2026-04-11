HRH Princess Sirivannavari Graces Academic Forum in The Hague to Celebrate Thai Textile Heritage

Her Royal Highness delivered a keynote address in The Hague to promote ‘Chud Thai’ as a candidate for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity status.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over a prestigious academic forum and cultural exchange in the Netherlands this week, showcasing the profound evolution of Thai national dress to an international audience.

On 9 April, at the historic Hotel Des Indes in The Hague, Her Royal Highness graciously delivered a keynote address entitled "The Evolution of Thai Costume and Thai Textiles".

The event, organised by the Department of Cultural Promotion, serves as a vital international platform to highlight Thai craftsmanship ahead of the nation’s 2026 UNESCO heritage bid.

During the lecture, Her Royal Highness provided expert insight into the eight styles of Chud Thai Phra Rajaniyom (Thai National Dress) and the three variations of the Phra Rajathan shirt for men.

These garments were presented not merely as historical artefacts but as "living heritage"—contemporary designs that remain adaptable to the modern era while preserving the intricate artistic structures of the past.

A Royal Legacy

The forum sought to honour the lifelong dedication of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who revolutionised Thai attire.

It was Her Majesty’s visionary initiative that systematically standardised Thai dress, commissioning historians and designers to create the eight distinct styles named after royal residences, such as the Chakri and Boromphiman.

