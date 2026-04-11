HRH Princess Sirivannavari Graces Academic Forum in The Hague to Celebrate Thai Textile Heritage

Her Royal Highness delivered a keynote address in The Hague to promote ‘Chud Thai’ as a candidate for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity status.
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over a prestigious academic forum and cultural exchange in the Netherlands this week, showcasing the profound evolution of Thai national dress to an international audience.
On 9 April, at the historic Hotel Des Indes in The Hague, Her Royal Highness graciously delivered a keynote address entitled "The Evolution of Thai Costume and Thai Textiles".
The event, organised by the Department of Cultural Promotion, serves as a vital international platform to highlight Thai craftsmanship ahead of the nation’s 2026 UNESCO heritage bid.
During the lecture, Her Royal Highness provided expert insight into the eight styles of Chud Thai Phra Rajaniyom (Thai National Dress) and the three variations of the Phra Rajathan shirt for men.
These garments were presented not merely as historical artefacts but as "living heritage"—contemporary designs that remain adaptable to the modern era while preserving the intricate artistic structures of the past.
A Royal Legacy
The forum sought to honour the lifelong dedication of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who revolutionised Thai attire.
It was Her Majesty’s visionary initiative that systematically standardised Thai dress, commissioning historians and designers to create the eight distinct styles named after royal residences, such as the Chakri and Boromphiman.
This cultural diplomacy has a long-standing history; during her state visits to Europe and the United States in 1960, Her Majesty used these traditional textiles to enchant the global stage, famously collaborating with the French couturier Pierre Balmain to blend Thai silk with haute couture.
Craftsmanship and Global Recognition
In addition to the presentation of garments, the forum featured live demonstrations of rare traditional crafts, including Yan Liphao basketry and exquisite gold and silver thread embroidery.
These displays reflected the meticulous skill of Thai artisans, supported by the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT).
The international roadshow arrives at a pivotal moment. Following Cabinet approval in 2024, Thailand is set to formally propose “Chud Thai: Knowledge, Craftsmanship, and Practices” for inscription on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The final decision is expected during the UNESCO session in Xiamen in late 2026.
Through the grace of Her Royal Highness, the event successfully reinterpreted Thai identity for a global context, ensuring that the nation’s "cultural capital" continues to inspire and achieve sustainable recognition on the world stage.
Photo credit: Culture Ministry