Diving Deep: Princess Sirivannavari's 'The Eternal Nautilus' Makes a Splash at Spring/Summer 2026 Show

Thinking Summer Like Winter

One of the most fascinating ideas to emerge in conversation with the Princess was her deliberate approach to what might seem like fashion's simplest season.

Summer collections, she observed, are often treated as something light and throwaway — by designers and consumers alike. Her instinct was to resist that.

"I tell myself to think of summer the way you think of winter," she explained, "so that it has layers, depth and dimension."

The strategy paid off handsomely. This is a summer collection that rewards careful looking. Details accumulate: a texture here, a heritage technique there, an unexpected material choice that makes you look twice.

The palette — coral, Thai indigo, marine blue, pearlescent silver, ocean green and crisp blue-and-white sailor stripes — glimmers with the kind of depth you find when sunlight hits water at just the right angle.

A Textile Map of Thailand

What elevates "The Eternal Nautilus" beyond a beautifully executed concept is the extraordinary care taken with its materials — and, crucially, with where those materials come from.

Indigo-dyed natural cotton from the Donkoi Model project in Sakon Nakhon province forms the foundation for some of the season's most striking pieces.

The Princess was keen to meet Italian denim standards with this fabric, and the results have the look of the finest vintage denim, naturally dyed and naturally finished.

Hemp-and-silk blends from Chiang Mai are transformed into featherlight tank tops that flow with the ease of a gentle current, while handwoven denim from the Royal Project Foundation — produced within the Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution — lends structure and quiet dignity to a number of key pieces.

Intricate crochet work by artisans in Tak province adds depth and a net-like texture that honours the finest traditions of northern Thai handcraft. This is not sourcing as a marketing footnote. It is sourcing as a philosophy.

"We assign work to communities and involve them in the collection," the Princess explained, describing a process that extends to university interns who design pieces — keychains and doll-shaped charms among them — that are then developed in collaboration with local craftspeople over the course of a full year before being brought to production. Credit is given.

Skills are transferred. The work endures.

The Art of Embellishment

The SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier and Academy — the house's in-house embroidery studio — deserves its own standing ovation. Natural barnacles and real shells are worked directly into garments, their textures creating a tactile dialogue with the fabrics beneath them.

Fine lacework reveals hidden depths of craftsmanship, whilst macramé knotting — evoking the strength and beauty of seafaring rope — appears throughout in ways both structural and decorative.

One of the collection's most quietly radical achievements is a new embroidery technique developed in-house using recycled plastic materials.

The Creative Director described crafting what she called "molecular cell embroidery" — a process in which reclaimed plastic is transformed into an embellishment that looks, astonishingly, like an organic art object. Heritage technique meets material innovation, the result being pieces that are at once deeply rooted and entirely contemporary.

The collection also showcases original illustrations by the Princess herself — swirling tides, squid, jellyfish, a menagerie of marine life — which are translated into woodblock compositions and then digitally printed onto fabric.

The technique manages to feel both ancient and modern, a combination that is very much the house signature.

Bags, Shoes and the Jingle Factor

The accessories this season are, frankly, a joy. The hero bags — The Bahamas, La Luna Raffia, L'Été and Capri — are each their own small universe.

The Bahamas draws on coral reefs and sea urchins, its surface alive with glass beads, crystals, sequins and irregular natural stones that catch the light like sunken treasure.

L'Été, worked in macramé with cotton rope and intricately stitched with golden starfish and shells, is the summer bag you will spend the next decade regretting not buying.

The Capri, finished with playful tassels and shaped into stars, moves with a lightness that is infectious.

Shoes bring their own personality. Clear acrylic conical heels pair with sleek satin designs; sheer nylon mesh sandals sparkle with embellishments; kitten heels make a very welcome return, adorned with dangling sea creature charms.

And then there are the sandals. The Princess described them with a particular delight: shoes fitted with small charms that jingle as one walks, giving their wearer "their own signature sound." It is the kind of detail that makes fashion genuinely fun.

Jewellery takes its cues from the same deep-sea archive: laser-cut acrylic earrings, three-dimensional shell earrings crafted from recycled plastic bottles, pearls, shell-derived crystals, starfish motifs and heart-shaped clam forms inspired by the rare Moltke's Heart Clam.

Every model — male and female alike — was styled with an ankle bracelet, creating what the Princess called a "beach girl, beach boy" effect that was charming without ever tipping into the merely cute.

The Sea as Sanctuary

Asked about the deeper significance of the ocean as her creative wellspring, the Princess grew reflective. Nature, she said, is not merely an aesthetic reference for her — it is a form of therapy.

"When I feel tired or overwhelmed," she shared, "being in nature — whether by the sea or by a river — makes the world become still. The noise quiets down. And when that energy is restored, I have the strength to carry on."

She spoke of the collection as being charged with that same restorative power, an invitation to the wearer to carry a little of the ocean's quiet strength with them wherever they go.

That spirit of care extends outward, too. The upcycled keychains fashioned from reclaimed sea buoys and fishing nets are not merely charming accessories — they are a statement.

The Princess is a qualified diver and has founded a charitable initiative dedicated to protecting Thailand's coral reefs and underwater ecosystems. The collection, in this sense, is also a kind of coral reef: built up slowly, layer by layer, from many different forms of life.

The Verdict

"The Eternal Nautilus" is SIRIVANNAVARI at its most fully realised: a collection in which the conceptual, the technical, the ethical and the joyful all pull in the same direction.

It is deep without being heavy, playful without being frivolous, and rooted in a sense of place and community that gives it genuine substance.

As the last notes of that carefully chosen playlist faded on Wednesday night, and the room buzzed with the particular energy that only a truly memorable show can produce, one thought lingered: the sea has rarely looked this good on dry land.