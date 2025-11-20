Princess Sirivannavari Drives Thai Indigo Global with ‘Kraam’ Symposium

Her Royal Highness champions Thai craftsmanship at the 'Kraam International Symposium 2025,' bringing curators from the V&A and Paris to discuss heritage and sustainable textile innovation.
The quest to place Thailand's ancient indigo dyeing techniques firmly on the global fashion map reached a new milestone this week as Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya officially opened the ‘Kraam International Symposium 2025’ in Bangkok.
Held under the theme “HANDS ACROSS CULTURE,” the global academic event, hosted by the Department of Community Development, is connecting local Thai weavers with international experts to advance traditional Kraam (indigo) fabric products in line with the Princess’s popular initiative, “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanuk” (Wearing Thai Fabric with Joy).
Her Royal Highness presided over the opening ceremony at the EmSphere shopping complex, where she was welcomed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior government officials.
The Princess toured the Kraam Market, which featured high-quality indigo and hôm (natural dye) textiles from 22 craft groups across Thailand, before attending the main academic forum.
Heritage Inspires Future Fashion
The symposium's highlight was a series of lectures from esteemed global curators, exploring how historical craftsmanship continues to inform contemporary design:
French-Thai Artistic Links: Béatrice Quette, Curator at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, detailed the long relationship between Thailand and France. She previewed a major highlight for a 2026 exhibition in Paris: an evening gown belonging to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, crafted from Thai silk mudmee by the House of Balmain, underscoring the enduring connection between Thai textile tradition and French Haute Couture.
Woven Gold at the V&A: Louis Copplestone from the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London focused on a rare "Woven Gold" technique. He presented contemporary jewellery created by Thai masters, which revives an almost-lost Royal Ayutthaya-era technique of weaving fine gold filigree to resemble textiles, demonstrating how Thai handicrafts are becoming a crucial foundation for modern global design.
Sustainable Indigo Revival: Kenta Watanabe, founder of Watanabe's Co., Ltd., shared his success in reviving traditional Awa Ai (Tokushima indigo culture) in Japan. He detailed the “Seed-to-Dye” process, which uses ancient, fully natural fermentation methods to create vibrant, sustainable colours, reflecting a balance between nature and high-level craftsmanship.
Market and Design Showcase
Beyond the academic discussions, the four-day event, running until 22nd November, includes the Kraam Market, featuring innovative groups like the Ban Don Kloy Indigo Weaving Group, which blends old and new patterns, and the Ratri Krajood Group, which is adapting sedge weaving into internationally styled accessories.
The accompanying exhibition showcases indigo fabric designs by leading Thai designers, including SIRIVANNAVARI, ISSUE Thailand, JANESUDA, and WISHARAWISH, further illustrating the modern application of the ancient dye.
The symposium is seen as a vital platform for advancing traditional Thai textiles, ensuring they are competitive and relevant to global consumers, fulfilling the Princess’s vision of sustainable cultural development through fashion.