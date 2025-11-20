Princess Sirivannavari Drives Thai Indigo Global with ‘Kraam’ Symposium

Her Royal Highness champions Thai craftsmanship at the 'Kraam International Symposium 2025,' bringing curators from the V&A and Paris to discuss heritage and sustainable textile innovation.

The quest to place Thailand's ancient indigo dyeing techniques firmly on the global fashion map reached a new milestone this week as Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya officially opened the ‘Kraam International Symposium 2025’ in Bangkok.

Held under the theme “HANDS ACROSS CULTURE,” the global academic event, hosted by the Department of Community Development, is connecting local Thai weavers with international experts to advance traditional Kraam (indigo) fabric products in line with the Princess’s popular initiative, “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanuk” (Wearing Thai Fabric with Joy).

Her Royal Highness presided over the opening ceremony at the EmSphere shopping complex, where she was welcomed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior government officials.

The Princess toured the Kraam Market, which featured high-quality indigo and hôm (natural dye) textiles from 22 craft groups across Thailand, before attending the main academic forum.