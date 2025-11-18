SIRIVANNAVARI Opens Flagship Store at Siam Paragon, Unveiling Ambitious Global Expansion Strategy

The piece exemplifies the delicate balance between softness and strength that characterises the entire collection.

Strategic Product Diversification

The flagship store showcases the brand's expanded portfolio: ready-to-wear collections, made-to-order pieces previously featured in Milan and Paris, the accessible Essentials Edit for everyday wear, Italian-made leather goods and footwear, fine jewellery, distinctive accessories, and lifestyle items from SIRIVANNAVARI Maison.

This diversification reflects a deliberate strategy to broaden the brand's appeal.

"Previously, people might have associated SIRIVANNAVARI primarily with haute couture gowns for beauty pageants or weddings," Ratirod noted. "Now we respond to market demands more comprehensively. We have ready-to-wear pieces and the Essential Line—garments truly suitable for daily wear."

The jewellery division has proven particularly transformative. Since venturing into gemstones in 2021, the brand has experienced threefold growth from 2020 levels.

Jewellery now accounts for approximately 40% of sales, followed by haute couture and runway pieces, then accessories.

"Gemstones represent a top industry for Thailand. This year alone, through September, Thai gemstone exports reached a total value of USD 21,537.41 million," Ratirod revealed. "Her Royal Highness wishes to strengthen the image of Thailand as the world's gemstone centre. Our craftspeople's skills and OEM factories operate at world-class levels—we already manufacture for numerous global brands."

The Essential Line offers entry points starting at 3,900 baht for T-shirts, with shirts priced around 6,000-7,000 baht.

However, these pieces transcend basic design through intricate details—embroidery, embellishments, and finishing touches that distinguish them as SIRIVANNAVARI creations.

The Atelier Advantage

At the heart of SIRIVANNAVARI's competitive edge lies the Sirivannavari Atelier—a unique embroidery house that merges Thai and French techniques.

Her Royal Highness established this facility in collaboration with the Queen Sirikit Institute under the SUPPORT Foundation, drawing upon traditional Thai techniques used in creating khon (traditional masked dance-drama) costumes.

Recognising that traditional Thai embroidery, whilst exquisite, often produces heavy garments, the Princess sent her team to study at Lesage in Paris—the same atelier employed by Chanel.

The resulting fusion creates embroidery that appears elaborate on the front yet remains smooth and lightweight on the reverse, making pieces genuinely wearable for fashion presentations abroad.

"Every piece displayed internationally includes 'craftmanship' labels," Ratirod emphasised. "International audiences already appreciate fine craftsmanship, and we can share stories about our techniques. Thai silk features in every haute couture collection, making our pieces particularly distinctive at international shows."

The atelier also serves an educational mission.

Her Royal Highness recently presented certificates to training students, continuing a decade-long programme offering four-month intensive courses to individuals with existing embroidery foundations.

Graduates receive skills they can apply to their own businesses, ensuring the preservation and evolution of traditional techniques.

Global Ambitions, Local Roots

SIRIVANNAVARI's international strategy extends beyond Milan Fashion Week participation.

The brand maintains pop-up stores in Italy, recently operated a temporary boutique at Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and is exploring opportunities in the Middle Eastern market, where customers have shown substantial interest in both fashion and jewellery offerings.

"Currently, international customers represent approximately 30% of our clientele, with 70% remaining Thai," Ratirod disclosed. "Since our Milan and Paris presentations over the past two years, we've seen significant increases in international audiences."

The brand's visibility received a notable boost when global superstar Mariah Carey wore a SIRIVANNAVARI creation during her Bangkok concert—a purple ensemble crafted from Thai silk requiring over 100 hours of embroidery work.

Such moments, alongside growing requests from international stylists and Netflix productions, signal increasing global recognition.

Looking ahead five years, Ratirod envisions permanent flagship stores in strategic international markets—Italy, France, and Japan—rather than relying solely on pop-up locations.

More immediately, February 2026 will see the opening of a standalone jewellery boutique at Emporium, dedicated exclusively to gemstones and fine jewellery.

Manufacturing Excellence Through Partnership

SIRIVANNAVARI's approach to production reflects a pragmatic philosophy: manufacture where expertise peaks. Italian workshops handle leather goods and footwear; Japanese facilities produce eyewear; gemstone work remains in Thailand, capitalising on the kingdom's position as both source and centre of expertise.

"We're not just OEM manufacturers for others—we want Thai brands to design and produce here, then sell internationally," Ratirod asserted. "Our advantages include complete domestic production capabilities and our own designs, allowing us competitive pricing. When comparing identical quality—say, diamond pieces—we can offer prices significantly better than international competitors, sometimes by half."

Beyond commercial success, Her Royal Highness maintains deep commitment to community development. The SIRIVANNAVARI Maison line—encompassing candles, diffusers, and home accessories—frequently collaborates with local artisan groups operating under the SUPPORT Foundation.

A recent ceramics collection partnered with the Si Tua Thong community group.

The Princess redesigned their traditional patterns into contemporary forms, elevating marketability whilst ensuring community members receive income from production.

Thai textiles feature prominently, with fabrics sourced from Her Royal Highness's visits to communities across Thailand, including indigo cloth from the Don Koi community featured in recent runway looks.

The annual Classique Collection transforms Thai fabrics into handbags, with each year's limited production selling out entirely.

These pieces commemorate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's birthday month, with fabrics selected during the Princess's coaching visits to weaving communities.

"Her Royal Highness's core intention is supporting elderly weavers whose descendants might not continue the craft," Ratirod explained. "By purchasing their fabrics and creating competitions that inspire younger generations, then featuring these textiles on international runways, she demonstrates these skills have value and future potential. This helps preserve and advance Thai textile traditions."

Marketing for Global Recognition

The brand allocates approximately 30% of its budget to marketing—the largest single expenditure category.

Domestically, operations remain in-house, but international campaigns employ partners working with global luxury brands. Digital channels receive increasing emphasis, alongside strategic celebrity partnerships.

Princess Sirivannavari's recent involvement with the Thai Fashion Association demonstrates her broader vision: elevating the entire industry rather than advancing her brand alone.

"She doesn't want to stand there by herself—she wants to bring others along," Ratirod emphasised. "Her Royal Highness aims to support the Thai fashion industry as a whole, not just occupy that position alone."

Challenges and Opportunities

Operating within Milan Fashion Week's official calendar demands rigorous standards.

"The international fashion capitals maintain strict criteria," Ratirod acknowledged. "Collections must be complete for each season, we host fashion shows and events, our products must meet their quality standards, and our campaigns and visual presentations must satisfy their approval requirements."

This discipline extends to seasonal appropriateness—spring/summer collections genuinely feature lightweight, breathable fabrics; autumn/winter pieces employ appropriately substantial materials. Such attention to detail, whilst demanding for a tropical-based brand, enables global credibility.

Despite European luxury market slowdowns, SIRIVANNAVARI has found receptive audiences elsewhere, particularly in the Middle East, where customers visiting Bangkok stores have shown strong interest. The brand is actively exploring this market's potential, especially for high jewellery.

An Invitation to Experience

For Ratirod, a persistent misperception requires correction: that SIRIVANNAVARI caters exclusively to the ultra-wealthy.

"Some people assume everything must be extremely expensive and inaccessible," she noted. "But walking through our store reveals a wide variety of price points. Items start from around 3,000 baht, with pieces accessible to many customers."

The flagship's diverse offerings—from daily essentials to bespoke haute couture, from fine jewellery to lifestyle objects—reflect Her Royal Highness's vision of a comprehensive luxury brand rooted in Thai excellence yet speaking a global language.

As Thai creative industries gain international recognition, with Thai celebrities becoming ambassadors for global luxury houses, SIRIVANNAVARI stands positioned at fashion's intersection of tradition and innovation, craft and commerce, national pride and international ambition.

"We believe we're approaching that breakthrough moment," Ratirod reflected. "Thailand has the talent and quality—we need just a bit more global exposure. We're confident we're walking towards that destination."

The Siam Paragon flagship, with its thoughtful design and comprehensive offerings, represents more than retail expansion. It embodies two decades of dedication to proving Thai fashion belongs on the world's most prestigious stages—not as an exotic curiosity, but as a legitimate force in global luxury.