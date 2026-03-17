Sihasak says Russia ready to sell oil to Thailand as government seeks more sources

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was travelling to Vienna, Austria, to attend the Global Fraud Summit at the Vienna International Centre on March 16-17, 2026, gave an interview on efforts to coordinate with various countries to find new energy or fuel sources.

He said the government had oil reserves for 95-100 days, but the fighting remained highly uncertain.

The Prime Minister, therefore, believed that if Thailand could source oil from elsewhere, contacts should be made to identify where supplies could be secured from countries willing to sell oil to Thailand.

Thailand had already contacted Russia, which was ready to sell oil to Thailand.

In addition, the United States had relaxed sanctions, allowing vessels departing ports to sell to other countries.

Thailand had also reached out to Brazil, Nigeria and Kazakhstan, among others.

Ultimately, the relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Energy, would need to hold further detailed discussions.