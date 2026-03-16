SRT reviews loss strategy as oil prices soar and costs outpace income

Anan Phonimdang, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and acting SRT governor, said the rise in fuel prices has had a direct impact on the railway operator.

Global oil prices have significantly affected the railway’s cost structure, as fuel remains one of the main expenses in train operations. At the same time, income from passenger fares and freight charges has remained unchanged, creating an imbalance between the organisation’s revenue and expenditure.

Anan said an analysis of costs and income showed that the SRT currently faces three main categories of expense: personnel costs, infrastructure costs and fuel costs. Over the past period, the share of fuel costs has continued to rise, causing the overall expense burden to increase rapidly.

At present, the SRT is carrying an annual loss of about 18 billion baht, based on the organisation’s financial projections made before the energy price crisis emerged.

“That figure may need to be revised, as energy costs continue to rise,” Anan said. He added that the SRT currently uses an average of 8-9 million litres of B7 diesel each month for train operations nationwide, equivalent to around 270 million baht per month.