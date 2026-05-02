NACC faults Supa over Shin Corp share tax appeal case

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found grounds against Supa Piyajitti and others in connection with the Shin Corp share tax case, in which the state was allegedly left unable to collect 17.9 billion baht in tax revenue.

A source said the NACC board, at a meeting on April 28, considered an inquiry file accusing Supa, while serving as deputy permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, and others of failing to appeal a ruling by the Central Tax Court in the Shin Corp share tax case, case number 03-3-1058/2021, allegedly in breach of Finance Ministry regulations.

The eight-member NACC board voted by a majority of 4 to 3 to find grounds against Supa and the others. Prapas Kong-Ied recused himself from the vote. The three minority votes were cast by Piensak Sombattong, Eakawit Wajjwalku and Manrat Ratanasukon.

The NACC has already forwarded the case file to public prosecutors for further legal proceedings.

The commission also resolved to separate another allegation into a new case against officials of the Revenue Department and the Finance Ministry accused of failing to issue a summons to Thaksin Shinawatra for tax assessment within the five-year legal period, causing the state to lose the opportunity to collect tax.