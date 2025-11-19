Ekniti vows to enforce law in collecting Thaksin’s 17.6-billion-baht Shin Corp tax bill

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on November 19, 2025, that the Revenue Department will strictly follow legal procedures in implementing the Supreme Court’s ruling requiring former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to pay 17.6 billion baht in taxes arising from the sale of Shin Corporation shares.

Ekniti said he had not yet received a formal report from the Revenue Department, but affirmed that the enforcement process “will proceed fully in accordance with the law.”

A Finance Ministry source said the Revenue Department is ready to proceed under standard legal procedures and in full compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgement.



After receiving the official copy of the ruling from the Office of the Attorney General, the department is expected—within two weeks or no later than the end of November—to issue a formal notice ordering Thaksin to settle the tax debt.

If Thaksin pays the full amount, the case will be closed.