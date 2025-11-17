Ekniti sets four-month deadline for new Thai economic model

Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, has set a four-month target to lay the foundations for a new national development model aimed at lifting Thailand out of its long-standing low-growth trap and moving the economy beyond its traditional structure amid tightening fiscal space and limited time.

He made the remark while delivering a special lecture on “Government and the drive to overhaul Thailand’s economic structure”, part of the Thailand Development Research Institute’s (TDRI) annual seminar under the theme Reimagining Thailand's Development Model.

Ekniti said that since taking office he has sought answers to how Thailand can “move beyond the old model” that has held back growth for many years, in the face of challenges such as sluggish expansion, reliance on legacy industries, weak investment, and an ageing society.

At the same time, the “power of the state”—including budget capacity and fiscal strength—has continued to weaken.

He added that today’s situation is tougher than before: Thailand lacks a new model, and its fiscal capacity has eroded.

Foreign observers and rating agencies are monitoring developments closely, he said, noting that one of the government’s early achievements was that S&P did not downgrade Thailand’s outlook after the administration signalled fiscal discipline through concrete actions.