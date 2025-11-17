Ekniti says Thailand–US trade talks still on track despite earlier USTR notice

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Monday (November 18) that Thailand’s trade negotiations with the United States remain on course under the original framework, with the goal of concluding discussions by the end of 2025, as set out in the agreed roadmap.
He said Thailand’s strategic negotiation team recently held an informal meeting with the Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who is currently on mission in the US, to assess the latest developments. Both sides reaffirmed a joint position that “the existing policy stands, with no changes.”
Ekniti stressed that both Thailand and the US acknowledge the importance of continuity in the negotiation process, and he expects greater clarity on tariff matters toward the end of this year.
A key principle Thailand has reiterated to Washington is the need to separate political issues from trade negotiations. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul raised this directly with US President Donald Trump on November 15.
Ekniti said the leaders’ conversation represents “the most up-to-date information” and signals positively that Washington will not link political matters to trade talks.
“The Prime Minister emphasised to the US President that politics and trade must be kept separate. And the US, as the Prime Minister himself confirmed, accepted this principle,” Ekniti said.
Regarding the earlier document issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Ekniti noted that it was likely drafted before the leaders’ discussion. Thailand, therefore, expects the President’s stance to be formally relayed to the USTR.
“We are waiting for the US President’s guidance to be communicated to the USTR. On Thailand’s side, everything continues under the same framework, no pause, no slowdown. The US, meanwhile, will need time to hold internal discussions before sending an official response,” he added.