Ekniti says Thailand–US trade talks still on track despite earlier USTR notice

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said on Monday (November 18) that Thailand’s trade negotiations with the United States remain on course under the original framework, with the goal of concluding discussions by the end of 2025, as set out in the agreed roadmap.

He said Thailand’s strategic negotiation team recently held an informal meeting with the Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who is currently on mission in the US, to assess the latest developments. Both sides reaffirmed a joint position that “the existing policy stands, with no changes.”