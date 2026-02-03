Court upholds EC’s referendum registration rules; EC sends support to polling staff

Thailand’s Central Administrative Court on Tuesday dismissed a complaint over out-of-district referendum registration, ruling that the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) acted in line with the law and relevant regulations by setting a three-day registration window and providing multiple channels for applications.
In a separate statement later the same day, the ECT also sent encouragement to polling station committees and election personnel nationwide ahead of the February 8 general election and referendum.
On Tuesday (February 3, 2026), the court read its judgment in Black Case No. 122/2569, brought by Usanee Pathapeesrikit Lertaratananont, a lecturer at Pridi Banomyong International College, Thammasat University, against the ECT and two other respondents. The case concerned allegations that an administrative agency or state official had acted unlawfully.
The plaintiff argued that the ECT and its office failed to perform statutory duties by limiting out-of-district referendum registration to January 3–5, 2026, claiming the system could not handle heavy traffic and that public communication was insufficient. She said she was able to register for advance voting but could not register for the out-of-district referendum.
She also claimed that 812,396 people — 33.7% of all advance-voting registrants — were similarly unable to register, causing harm and prompting the lawsuit.
At 1.30pm, the Central Administrative Court dismissed the case, finding the ECT acted in accordance with the applicable framework and provided three registration channels.
The court cited Section 41 of the Referendum Act B.E. 2564 (2021), as amended, and Clause 105 of the ECT regulation on referendum voting, which requires the referendum to be held on the same day as the general election.
It said that once the Cabinet set February 8, 2026 as referendum day under an Office of the Prime Minister announcement published in the Royal Gazette on January 2, 2026, the ECT was required to set January 3–5, 2026 as the period for applications to register for out-of-district referendum voting, including via the internet.
The court noted that the plaintiff acknowledged she was aware of the ECT announcement setting the date and time for registration, and that applications could be submitted via:
The court found that the plaintiff’s last online attempt was made at 3.42pm on January 5, leaving more than eight hours before the deadline, and that she did not attempt to apply again.
On that basis, the court said her claims — including that the registration window was too short, fell after a long holiday, and was not publicised widely enough — could not be accepted, and that the ECT’s actions were lawful.
Later on Tuesday, at 4.24pm, the Election Commission of Thailand issued a statement sending encouragement to polling station committees and election personnel for the House election and referendum on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
The commission noted that following the Royal Decree dissolving the House of Representatives B.E. 2568 (2025), it designated February 8 as election day, and that the Office of the Prime Minister also set the same date for the referendum.
The ECT said that after advance voting on Sunday, February 1, there had been criticism and allegations that the process was not smooth, citing errors, shortcomings and claims that could imply wrongdoing.
It said polling station committees are front-line workers — officials and local residents — totalling around 20,000 people, and warned that some could feel discouraged by the backlash.
The commission described them as volunteers who had worked with dedication and sacrifice to support a clean and fair election.
The ECT said it was mindful of the pressure faced by election personnel, adding that many who worked on February 1 will also be involved on February 8, bringing the total number of personnel expected to be on duty to about 1.5 million.
The commission said it was confident there had been no promotion or support of fraud in the February 1 process and that the same would apply on February 8. However, it acknowledged that minor flaws or irregularities could occur during operations of this scale.
The ECT thanked all personnel who worked on February 1 and sent support to those who will serve on February 8, saying collective cooperation is vital to strengthening democracy and ensuring the process is fair and stable.