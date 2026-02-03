Court upholds EC’s referendum registration rules; EC sends support to polling staff

The court cited Section 41 of the Referendum Act B.E. 2564 (2021), as amended, and Clause 105 of the ECT regulation on referendum voting, which requires the referendum to be held on the same day as the general election.

It said that once the Cabinet set February 8, 2026 as referendum day under an Office of the Prime Minister announcement published in the Royal Gazette on January 2, 2026, the ECT was required to set January 3–5, 2026 as the period for applications to register for out-of-district referendum voting, including via the internet.

The court noted that the plaintiff acknowledged she was aware of the ECT announcement setting the date and time for registration, and that applications could be submitted via:

a district registrar or local registrar;

post; or

the internet, until 24.00 (midnight) on January 5, Thailand time.

The court found that the plaintiff’s last online attempt was made at 3.42pm on January 5, leaving more than eight hours before the deadline, and that she did not attempt to apply again.

On that basis, the court said her claims — including that the registration window was too short, fell after a long holiday, and was not publicised widely enough — could not be accepted, and that the ECT’s actions were lawful.

EC issues morale-boost statement ahead of February 8 poll

Later on Tuesday, at 4.24pm, the Election Commission of Thailand issued a statement sending encouragement to polling station committees and election personnel for the House election and referendum on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The commission noted that following the Royal Decree dissolving the House of Representatives B.E. 2568 (2025), it designated February 8 as election day, and that the Office of the Prime Minister also set the same date for the referendum.

EC acknowledges criticism after February 1 advance voting

The ECT said that after advance voting on Sunday, February 1, there had been criticism and allegations that the process was not smooth, citing errors, shortcomings and claims that could imply wrongdoing.

It said polling station committees are front-line workers — officials and local residents — totalling around 20,000 people, and warned that some could feel discouraged by the backlash.

The commission described them as volunteers who had worked with dedication and sacrifice to support a clean and fair election.

About 1.5 million personnel to be on duty nationwide

The ECT said it was mindful of the pressure faced by election personnel, adding that many who worked on February 1 will also be involved on February 8, bringing the total number of personnel expected to be on duty to about 1.5 million.

“No support for fraud,” but minor flaws possible

The commission said it was confident there had been no promotion or support of fraud in the February 1 process and that the same would apply on February 8. However, it acknowledged that minor flaws or irregularities could occur during operations of this scale.

Thanks to staff and call for cooperation

The ECT thanked all personnel who worked on February 1 and sent support to those who will serve on February 8, saying collective cooperation is vital to strengthening democracy and ensuring the process is fair and stable.