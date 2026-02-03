Working-age people targeted by AI deepfake scams, warns AOC 1441

Amid the acceleration of digital economies and increasingly online lifestyles, cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated.
The Anti Online Scam Operation Centre (AOC 1441) has issued a warning to the public about the growing risks in 2026, highlighting that the "working-age" group has become a primary target for fraudsters.
These criminals are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology with traditional scam methods, leading to scams that are seamless, fast, and almost leave no trace.
Chaichanok Chidchob, the caretaker Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DE), stated that tackling and preventing online crime is a key priority for the ministry.
The focus is on building immunity and raising awareness among the public to better recognise new types of fraud, mitigate economic losses, and reduce the number of victims targeted by scammers.
In today's world, scams are no longer just about simple calls or messages. AI is used to create highly credible fraudulent content. If the public is not aware, the damage can be swift and recovery is difficult, Chaichanok warned.
Working age at highest risk: Losses exceed 23 billion baht
Statistics from AOC 1441 in 2025 show a concerning trend: individuals aged 20–49, the backbone of the workforce with substantial purchasing power, are the most frequent victims of online crimes. There were 405,929 cases of fraud in this age group, amounting to 23.40 billion baht in financial losses.
Common scams included fake online goods or services, fake income-generating schemes, and fraudulent investment platforms, often combined with the use of 'mule' accounts and multiple layers of money transfers, making it difficult to trace and recover stolen funds.
Four dangerous scams to watch for in 2026
AOC 1441 forecasts that the following four scams will remain widespread in 2026:
Fraudsters impersonate government or private sector entities, claiming unpaid bills or refund offers, and send links. When victims click on these links, malicious apps may be installed, or they may be directed to fake websites designed to steal personal information and drain their bank accounts.
It is crucial to remember that government agencies and financial institutions do not send links via SMS or social media.
AI technology is used to convincingly mimic voices and faces of familiar people. Criminals may impersonate friends, relatives, or even public officials, contacting victims via calls or video chats to request money or threaten them with fake legal cases, pressuring them into transferring funds.
The critical vulnerability here is "trust," which may no longer be a reliable safeguard in the digital world.
Scammers replace real QR codes in public places like restaurants or petrol stations with fake ones or send them in phishing emails posing as promotional offers. When scanned, these fake QR codes redirect victims to fraudulent websites or apps that steal login credentials or immediately siphon money.
To protect yourself, always verify the source of QR codes and avoid entering sensitive information if anything seems suspicious.
Scams enticing people to invest in cryptocurrency or online platforms continue to rise. Fraudsters create fake profiles, posing as experts or famous investors, to gain trust and encourage victims to transfer money. The funds are typically laundered through multiple mule accounts or quickly converted into digital assets to conceal the fraud.
Build Immunity with the "4 No's"
AOC 1441 emphasises that awareness is the best defence. The public is urged to follow the "4 No's" principle:
Always confirm your identity through official channels before proceeding with any transactions.