Working-age people targeted by AI deepfake scams, warns AOC 1441

Four dangerous scams to watch for in 2026

AOC 1441 forecasts that the following four scams will remain widespread in 2026:

SMS and Line link scams

Fraudsters impersonate government or private sector entities, claiming unpaid bills or refund offers, and send links. When victims click on these links, malicious apps may be installed, or they may be directed to fake websites designed to steal personal information and drain their bank accounts.

It is crucial to remember that government agencies and financial institutions do not send links via SMS or social media.

AI deepfake: Faking familiar faces and voices

AI technology is used to convincingly mimic voices and faces of familiar people. Criminals may impersonate friends, relatives, or even public officials, contacting victims via calls or video chats to request money or threaten them with fake legal cases, pressuring them into transferring funds.

The critical vulnerability here is "trust," which may no longer be a reliable safeguard in the digital world.

Fake QR codes in public areas

Scammers replace real QR codes in public places like restaurants or petrol stations with fake ones or send them in phishing emails posing as promotional offers. When scanned, these fake QR codes redirect victims to fraudulent websites or apps that steal login credentials or immediately siphon money.

To protect yourself, always verify the source of QR codes and avoid entering sensitive information if anything seems suspicious.

Online investment scams with unrealistic returns

Scams enticing people to invest in cryptocurrency or online platforms continue to rise. Fraudsters create fake profiles, posing as experts or famous investors, to gain trust and encourage victims to transfer money. The funds are typically laundered through multiple mule accounts or quickly converted into digital assets to conceal the fraud.

Build Immunity with the "4 No's"

AOC 1441 emphasises that awareness is the best defence. The public is urged to follow the "4 No's" principle:

Do not click on links.

Do not trust offers that seem too good to be true.

Do not rush decisions.

Do not transfer money without proper verification.

Always confirm your identity through official channels before proceeding with any transactions.