Thailand’s coffee giants to halve default sugar levels in major health drive

From 11 February, "normal sweetness" at brands like Café Amazon and All Café will be capped at 50% sugar to combat the rise of non-communicable diseases.

High-street coffee chains across Thailand are set to undergo a radical transformation next week as the Department of Health launches a new nationwide standard for freshly brewed drinks.

Beginning 11 February 2026, any customer ordering a "normal sweetness" beverage will automatically receive a drink containing only 50% of the original sugar recipe.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health and nine major industry players—including Café Amazon, Inthanin, All Café, Black Canyon, and Punthai—aims to curb the escalating rates of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) amongst the Thai population.

The measure employs "Nudge Theory," a concept from behavioural economics that subtly influences consumer choices by changing the "default option."

By making a lower-sugar recipe the standard, health officials hope to habituate consumers’ palates to reduced sweetness without alienating them with a total ban on sugar.