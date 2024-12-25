Excise Department may enforce sodium excise tax on snacks next year

Kulaya Tantitemit, Director-General of the Excise Department, stated that the introduction of a sodium-based excise tax on foods would follow a model similar to the sugar-based excise tax imposed on beverages since 2017. The sugar tax is calculated based on the sugar content in beverages.

She explained that the department is currently studying the appropriate tax rates for sodium content and expects tangible results next year, with plans to implement the tax on snacks first.

Kulaya emphasized that the department would conduct thorough research to minimize the impact on food manufacturers and provide sufficient time for them to adjust to the new sodium tax system.