Thais urge government to reveal SAO building collapse details

SUNDAY, APRIL 06, 2025

Most Thais urge government to reveal budget and contractor details of the SAO building that collapsed in last week's earthquake, a recent survey shows.

The majority of Thais are calling on government agencies to disclose details of the budget and contractor responsible for the State Audit Office (SAO) building, which collapsed during last week's earthquake, according to a recent opinion survey.

The 30-storey building, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, collapsed following the earthquake on 28 March, resulting in numerous injuries, fatalities, and missing persons. As of Sunday, the rescue and debris-clearing operation has entered its 10th day.

The survey was conducted by Super Poll, gathering responses from 1,125 participants nationwide between April 3 and 5.

Noppadon Kannika, director of the research centre, noted that the building’s collapse has also shaken public confidence in the Thai government system.

“If the government can systematically transform this ‘crisis of confidence’ into an ‘opportunity for restoration’ and govern with the heart of a just ruler, it will be able to mend not only the wounds of those trapped beneath the rubble but also the broken trust in the hearts of people across the country,” he said.

The results of the survey are as follows:

Regarding people’s feelings and demands (multiple choices)

  • 86.9%: Shocked and feel sorry for the loss of life in the building collapse
  • 84.6%: Want the relevant agencies to promptly distribute compensation
  • 82.3%: Want government agencies involved in the building collapse to apologise to the public and take responsibility
  • 80.3%: Want emergency medical personnel to look after rescue workers
  • 78.5%: Government agencies should urgently inspect high-rise buildings and procurement processes nationwide
  • 75.4%: Want the government to improve communication system quickly and effectively
  • 67.1%: Various agencies should survey the collapse site and be held accountable for the loss of life
  • 64.4%: Want the government and relevant bodies to inspect the structural standards of tall buildings
  • 63.1%: Urge all government agencies to promptly educate the public on how to respond to natural disasters

Thais urge government to reveal SAO building collapse details

Suggestions from the public

  • 91.8%: Disclose details of the budget and contractors involved in the collapsed buildings
  • 89.2%: Government agencies and private companies should apologise to the public and take responsibility immediately
  • 88.6%: Establish an independent committee to investigate the building collapse incident
  • 87.5%: Set up a specialised high-rise building collapse rescue unit for future emergencies
  • 85.9%: Develop a warning system and disaster response plan specifically for high-rise buildings
  • 83.7%: Improve the communication system to ensure it is fast, accurate, and timely during a crisis
  • 80.4%: Strengthen construction inspection measures
  • 78.6%: Increase public and civil society participation in monitoring government projects

Public confidence in government agencies

  • 90.5%: Confidence and trust must be urgently restored
  • 5.9%: Have a moderate level of confidence
  • 3.6%: Have little to no confidence
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy