Thais urge government to reveal SAO building collapse details

The majority of Thais are calling on government agencies to disclose details of the budget and contractor responsible for the State Audit Office (SAO) building, which collapsed during last week's earthquake, according to a recent opinion survey.

The 30-storey building, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, collapsed following the earthquake on 28 March, resulting in numerous injuries, fatalities, and missing persons. As of Sunday, the rescue and debris-clearing operation has entered its 10th day.

The survey was conducted by Super Poll, gathering responses from 1,125 participants nationwide between April 3 and 5.

Noppadon Kannika, director of the research centre, noted that the building’s collapse has also shaken public confidence in the Thai government system.

“If the government can systematically transform this ‘crisis of confidence’ into an ‘opportunity for restoration’ and govern with the heart of a just ruler, it will be able to mend not only the wounds of those trapped beneath the rubble but also the broken trust in the hearts of people across the country,” he said.

The results of the survey are as follows: