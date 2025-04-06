Chinese firm under investigation for allegedly selling substandard tyres

The Industry Ministry is investigating a Chinese rubber tyre manufacturer over allegations of smuggling and modifying substandard tyres for resale as newly manufactured products.
A source from the ministry, who requested anonymity, said the company’s name was being withheld pending further investigation.
According to the source, the firm had received investment privileges for producing vehicle tyres in Thailand using imported raw materials from China. However, it reportedly employed only Chinese workers.
The ministry received tip-offs suggesting that the company had smuggled in defective tyres from China which failed to meet safety and quality standards. These tyres allegedly had original logos or brand names removed, with new branding printed on them before being sold in Thailand.
The source added that a large portion of the smuggled tyres were labelled “Made in Thailand” and intended for export, raising concerns over damage to Thailand’s international reputation as a producer of quality rubber tyres.
“The ministry fears that if these substandard tyres are exported under the guise of Thai-made products, it could severely impact Thailand’s image in global markets,” the source said.
The ministry dispatched a team to inspect the company’s factory, where the allegedly modified tyres were found stored among locally produced tyres marked “for export only.”
An official explanation from the company is currently being awaited. The ministry will compile its findings and submit a report to Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, who will decide on further action.