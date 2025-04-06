Public Works suspends use of Immigration and Revenue office buildings

Safety Checks Conducted with Expert Assistance

The department's checks were conducted with assistance from 89 engineers from the Council of Engineers of Thailand, the Institute of Engineering of Thailand, as well as voluntary engineers and engineers from the department itself.

Out of the 6,276 public buildings and those accessible to the public, 535 were located in Bangkok, and 5,741 were in provinces. The remaining 50 red-alert buildings were found in the provinces.

Mildly Damaged Buildings Still Safe to Use

Additionally, 342 buildings were placed on yellow alert, indicating mild damage, and their usage could continue safely.

Responsibility for Residential Buildings

The department clarified that it was not responsible for checking the structural safety of residential buildings in Bangkok, as this responsibility falls to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The BMA has received 18,089 complaints from residents requesting safety checks, via the Traffy Fondue app, and as of 4 April, it had completed inspections on 16,569 complaints.

In the provinces, local public works offices will work with engineers from local administrations to carry out checks on residential buildings upon request.

