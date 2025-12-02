WHO warns of severe shortage of GLP-1 weight-loss injections as demand surges

Amid the soaring popularity of weight-loss injections, widely viewed as a new hope for managing obesity, the world is now confronting a far more worrying problem: there is not enough medicine, and most people cannot access it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning over a global shortage of GLP-1-based weight-loss injections, such as Wegovy (a Danish weight-loss pen containing semaglutide). In its first formal guidance on the use of these medicines, the WHO revealed that “fewer than 1 in 10 people” who could benefit from GLP-1 treatments are currently able to access them.

With more than 1 billion people worldwide living with obesity, the WHO is urging governments to expand access and ensure fairness in the distribution of GLP-1 medicines. Without intervention, the number of people with obesity is projected to reach 2 billion by 2030.

The WHO stated that high prices, limited manufacturing capacity, and supply-chain constraints are the main obstacles preventing widespread availability. Although GLP-1 injections have now been added to the WHO’s Essential Medicines List for people who are overweight with diabetes, access remains extremely limited.