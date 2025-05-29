Zuellig Pharma Launches Lilly’s Innovative Obesity and Diabetes Medicine in Thailand

Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that Mounjaro® (tirzepatide), the innovative obesity and diabetes medicine developed by Eli Lilly and Company, will be launched in Thailand at the end of May 2025. Zuellig Pharma holds the marketing authorization for Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) in Thailand, having been granted the distribution and promotion rights for the medicine by Eli Lilly and Company this year.
Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) is a once-weekly prescription-only medicine indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise; as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications, in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes; and as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance, in adults with an initial Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≥30 kg/m2 (obesity) or ≥27 kg/m2 to < 30 kg/m2 (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes mellitus).
The availability of Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) is a significant advancement in the treatment of both obesity and type 2 diabetes, offering a single medication that can address both conditions through an easy-to-use prefilled pen. Mounjaro® KwikPen® (tirzepatide injection) is available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg and 10 mg, and gives healthcare providers the ability to personalize treatment plans better to meet individual patient needs.
Obesity is a critical public health concern in Thailand that affects 48% of the total population[2]. The Ministry of Public Health classifies obesity as a Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) due to its strong link to rising rates for chronic illnesses, particularly type 2 diabetes. In 2024, the Department of Disease Control reported that 1 in 10 Thai individuals – a total of 6.5 million people – suffer from type 2 diabetes, impacting their physical, mental, and social well-being[2].
People with diabetes face significant challenges in managing their blood sugar and preventing complications such as cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic foot ulcers, which can lead to severe infections and potential amputation[3].
“Zuellig Pharma’s purpose is to make healthcare more accessible for patients, and we are proud to expand access to Mounjaro® (tirzepatide), an innovative medical treatment, for people in Thailand living with chronic illnesses such as obesity, and type 2 diabetes.” said Sunaiyanaa Kidkasetpaisal, General Manager of Zuellig Pharma’s Commercialization division in Thailand.
