Zuellig Pharma Launches Lilly’s Innovative Obesity and Diabetes Medicine in Thailand

Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that Mounjaro® (tirzepatide), the innovative obesity and diabetes medicine developed by Eli Lilly and Company, will be launched in Thailand at the end of May 2025. Zuellig Pharma holds the marketing authorization for Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) in Thailand, having been granted the distribution and promotion rights for the medicine by Eli Lilly and Company this year.

Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) is a once-weekly prescription-only medicine indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise; as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications, in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes; and as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance, in adults with an initial Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≥30 kg/m2 (obesity) or ≥27 kg/m2 to < 30 kg/m2 (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes mellitus).